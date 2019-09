Not every celebrity is comfortable sharing details of their personal life. I'm not-so-secretly grateful that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren't one of those couples. While the husband and wife don't put everything out there, they do share plenty with the public — and usually, what they share is a celebration of how much they adore one another. The La La Land actor can't stop, won't stop gushing about his wife, while the model... well, she tends to give her hubby a hard time by meming pictures of his face and likening him to the animated aardvark Arthur. (In the most loving way, of course.) The latest sweet moment from my favorite celebrity duo is courtesy of Legend's interview in People . Legend revealed the reason why he wants his wife to have a son, and it's actually way sweeter than you might expect.