Not to shamelessly objectify a talented human being or anything, but John Legend is a handsome man. Seriously — with his chiseled jaw, smoldering eyes, and beautiful smile, the 38-year-old rivals his supermodel wife in the genetically-gifted department. This is why when I was so alarmed coming across this BuzzFeed article about the fact that there are people out there comparing Legend to Arthur. Yep, we're talking about Arthur, the cartoon aardvark, the star of Arthur and childhood after-school favorite of many a millennial. The whole ridiculous thing appears to have originated with Twitter user Emily Sowah, who tweeted on Sunday, "John Legend look like Arthur lowkey" with a side-by-side of the supposed twins. It only gets weirder from there. People appear to be fans of the hilarious theory; the most popular response seems to be the crying-laughing emoji. Even better, some added to the pile of evidence by contributing their own memes, Photoshopping Legend's face onto Arthur's body and vice-versa. The pictures are just too funny. If you're wondering what Mr. Legend himself thinks of the whole thing, look no further than Teigen's Twitter. She chimed into the convo with a close-up of Arthur angrily balling up his little aardvark fist. "John when you tell him he looks like Arthur," she joked. Then, Legend himself gave his two cents on the matter. "I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now," he replied to Teigen's tweet. "Was he around when I was a kid?" For the record, I do not think the resemblance is there. But what do I know? Twitter has spoken.
John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M— Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017
@jenevamonique1 @sowahblanket pic.twitter.com/cF416XgDNX— b s t f r n d ☥ ? (@bstfrnd__) February 20, 2017
John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017
@chrissyteigen I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid?— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2017
