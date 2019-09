What It's Like Having Spencer Pratt Pseudo-Stalk You On Twitter

It started like most great friendships do — on Twitter. It was the day of The Hills' 10-year anniversary . I had been assigned a few stories to cover the occasion (because who isn't still low-key obsessed with the show?). In my diligent research, I started following the former stars on their respective social media platforms: Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and such.Then I discovered Spencer Pratt 2.0., The Social Media Guru.Seriously, have you guys seen his snaps? They're hilarious...even awkward. They give a true glimpse of his real life. A life that can be summed up in this order: espresso, burritos, Heidi Montag, Jujutsu, selfies with restaurant staff, gossip magazines, and his flesh-colored beard.So basically, it's amazing.Naturally, I headed to Twitter next. I favorited a few tweets that made me giggle, like the one below.