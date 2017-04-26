Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reenact Scenes From The Devil Wears Prada

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s social media antics are the stuff #CoupleGoals are made of. Why have these two not been given their very own variety show? They sing, they dance; they wear adult onesies covered in fried chicken prints; they tease one another when Twitter “fails” them. They're also hilariously vocal about, well, everything.
However, the couple’s latest tomfoolery proves just how much the duo is after our own hearts. Monday night Teigen posted a series of videos on SnapChat of she and her hubby acting out memorable scenes from The Devil Wears Prada.
“Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking,” the supermodel says, in an homage to that iconic scene with the evil Miranda Priestly. Teigen is seen sitting cross-legged wrapped in a cozy white towel, while holding a (presumably) floral printed sash. You know typical couple stuff.
In the next video, Legend makes his Devil Wears Prada: B Movie Reenactment debut. “Baby, what do you want to eat?” he begins, while entering a room holding a lowball tumbler, wearing a swanky robe. “Can you even spell Gabbana?” Teigen responds. Technically it’s ”Can you please spell Gabbana,” but we’ll let it slide.
Remember that pivotal scene in the original film, when Andy Sachs and her boyfriend get into a heated debate about work taking over her life? Yeah that did that scene too, but with a twist.
“In case you were wondering,” Legend says, “the person whose calls you always take, that’s the relationship you’re in!” The camera then zooms in on Teigen’s phone, "Postmates?” she says.
In the final snap, Teigen turns up the drama by tossing a garment at the head of some poor woman sitting at her desk. “A million girls would kill for this job!” she shouts. The scene didn’t quite go like that, but we get where you’re going Teigs.
The biggest question though is: who’s filming these two? What ridiculously fortunate individual has the all-access privilege to filming the First Couple of social media?
