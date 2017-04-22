Bella Thorne Said She Took Her Disney Role To Save Her Family From Homelessness

After Shake It Up! wrapped filming in 2013, Thorne found herself in the midst of a reality that many former Disney Channel stars have experienced. In her pursuit to help her family avoid homelessness, she had been professionally typecast. "It was really hard to get a job after the show. People didn't want to read me. They didn't want to see me because they were like, 'She's a Disney actress.'" Fighting to get past the stereotypes, she found herself effectively at square one. "It was like starting back at the bottom and working my way up all the way again," Thorne explained.