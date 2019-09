Technically, Bella Thorne is an actress by trade. But this year, she unwittingly became one of our favorite beauty vloggers to follow, too — thanks to snaps in which she DIY'ed rainbow hair , got her septum pierced , tried microblading , and documented painful extractions during a facial, among other pursuits.Now, the Scream actress is at it again — this time dying her hair a moody blue hue on Snapchat. (Where else?) After documenting a trip to the facialist, Thorne takes us inside her latest color appointment in which a vivid-haired stylist paints her client’s strawberry-blonde hair a deep denim shade. Also in the mix, friend Keke Palmer, who revealed in her Instagram Stories feed that the color used to dye Thorne’s hair is Manic Panic , a vegan dye that likely helps keep the actress’ hair healthy during frequent color changes.