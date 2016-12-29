Story from Celebrity Beauty

Bella Thorne Just Dyed Her Hair The Moodiest Color

Erika Stalder
Photo Via: @bellathronedab/Snapchat.
Technically, Bella Thorne is an actress by trade. But this year, she unwittingly became one of our favorite beauty vloggers to follow, too — thanks to snaps in which she DIY'ed rainbow hair, got her septum pierced, tried microblading, and documented painful extractions during a facial, among other pursuits.

Now, the Scream actress is at it again — this time dying her hair a moody blue hue on Snapchat. (Where else?) After documenting a trip to the facialist, Thorne takes us inside her latest color appointment in which a vivid-haired stylist paints her client’s strawberry-blonde hair a deep denim shade. Also in the mix, friend Keke Palmer, who revealed in her Instagram Stories feed that the color used to dye Thorne’s hair is Manic Panic, a vegan dye that likely helps keep the actress’ hair healthy during frequent color changes.
Photo Via: @kekepalmer/Instagram.
While the color sets, Thorne wastes no time, doing her makeup right in front of the Snap lens, giving viewers a beauty twofer. (The makeup application itself is a fine lesson in contouring.) After her makeup is done, Thorne reveals the final look — a deep indigo blue that she shows off while doing a happy dance for the camera. Judging from her moves, Thorne loves the unique shade — and we do, too. Don’t tell the folks at Pantone, but something tells us that when it comes to hair color, indigo will be the color of 2017.
Photo Via: @bellathronedab/Snapchat.
