Technically, Bella Thorne is an actress by trade. But this year, she unwittingly became one of our favorite beauty vloggers to follow, too — thanks to snaps in which she DIY'ed rainbow hair, got her septum pierced, tried microblading, and documented painful extractions during a facial, among other pursuits.
Now, the Scream actress is at it again — this time dying her hair a moody blue hue on Snapchat. (Where else?) After documenting a trip to the facialist, Thorne takes us inside her latest color appointment in which a vivid-haired stylist paints her client’s strawberry-blonde hair a deep denim shade. Also in the mix, friend Keke Palmer, who revealed in her Instagram Stories feed that the color used to dye Thorne’s hair is Manic Panic, a vegan dye that likely helps keep the actress’ hair healthy during frequent color changes.
Now, the Scream actress is at it again — this time dying her hair a moody blue hue on Snapchat. (Where else?) After documenting a trip to the facialist, Thorne takes us inside her latest color appointment in which a vivid-haired stylist paints her client’s strawberry-blonde hair a deep denim shade. Also in the mix, friend Keke Palmer, who revealed in her Instagram Stories feed that the color used to dye Thorne’s hair is Manic Panic, a vegan dye that likely helps keep the actress’ hair healthy during frequent color changes.
Advertisement
While the color sets, Thorne wastes no time, doing her makeup right in front of the Snap lens, giving viewers a beauty twofer. (The makeup application itself is a fine lesson in contouring.) After her makeup is done, Thorne reveals the final look — a deep indigo blue that she shows off while doing a happy dance for the camera. Judging from her moves, Thorne loves the unique shade — and we do, too. Don’t tell the folks at Pantone, but something tells us that when it comes to hair color, indigo will be the color of 2017.
Advertisement