Bella Hadid Has A Lot To Say About Going Braless

Last week, Kendall Jenner was rhapsodizing on her blog about just how down she is with freeing the nipple. Now, another new-gen supermodel-in-the-making is echoing Jenner's underwire-eschewing sentiments. Bella Hadid just scored her first Glamour cover. In the accompanying interview, she addresses the oddly contentious topic.
"I mean, my mom is European," Hadid told Glamour when asked about the Free The Nipple movement. "My whole family is European. We were always very comfortable with our bodies."
The model's bralessness has been (pretty creepily) covered in the past. "I love that women can be feminine, but also powerful," Hadid told the glossy. "You know, free the nipple!"
Hadid gets that visible nipples aren't the desired effect for all of us. "It's fine if you don't want to show your body like that. But if a woman wants to show her body, I'm all for it."
In other words, opting out of any support or coverage is totally cool if that's your thing. Just in case you weren't convinced of Hadid's enthusiasm for the freedom to go bra-free, consider this gem from her Glamour interview: "Everybody loves a little nip."
