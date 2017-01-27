We can’t imagine living in a world where Gigi Hadid is anything other than blond. In fact, any time she’s put on a blue wig or swapped hair colors with her bestie for a day, we start to feel a little bit like we’re in The Twilight Zone. Something’s just… off.
But that was before we had a glimpse of what she’d look like doing something totally unexpected. In a photo Gigi posted to Instagram earlier today, girlfriend is rocking two of 2017's biggest hair trends — a blorange hue and blunt bangs — and we’re digging it. True, it looks nothing like the Gigi we know and love, but we can really get on board with the on-trend vibes she’s giving off here. We’re pretty sure a good old-fashioned wig is behind this dramatic hair change, but we’re into it regardless. It’s unlikely that Gigi will go for the blond-meets-orange hue for real, but hey, who knows? Maybe she’s just as in love with the bold look as we are and this is just a dry run before she hits the salon. A beauty writer can hope...
