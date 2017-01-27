Rimmel London Tapped Its First Male Brand Ambassador — & It’s Epic

When you think back on your teenage accomplishments, a few things likely come to mind. Staying awake during an entire chemistry class, for example, felt like a big win, as did passing your driver's test. But for 17-year-old beauty vlogger Lewys Ball, his high school experience has been a little, well, out of the ordinary. Just this week, Ball went from self-taught makeup artist and video-creating YouTuber — with more than 150,000 subscribers on his Looking For Lewys page — to a face of the major cosmetics company Rimmel London. It's the brand's first male ambassador, and the move is yet another inspiring reminder that dreams are no longer dictated by societal gender norms. In its campaign video, which you can watch below, UK-based Ball can be heard saying, "Anybody can wear makeup, no matter who you are." Now ain't that the truth.
The news comes after a string of beauty brands have signed male social media stars: Covergirl recently made history by tapping (the also) 17-year-old James Charles and Maybelline snagged Manny Gutierrez, a.k.a. Manny MUA — proving the men in makeup movement is picking up some major steam. As for Ball? Well, given the fact that his latest accolade has unfolded within the first month of the new year, we have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of him (and those killer smoky eye tutorials) in the near future.
