Rimmel London Tapped Its First Male Brand Ambassador — & It’s Epic

When you think back to your teenage accomplishments, a few things probably come to mind. Staying awake during an entire science class, for example, felt like a big win, as did passing your driver's test. But for 17-year-old beauty vlogger Lewys Ball, his secondary school experience has been a little, well, out of the ordinary. Just this week, Ball went from self-taught makeup artist and video-creating YouTuber — with more than 150,000 subscribers on his Looking For Lewys page — to a face of the major cosmetics company Rimmel London. It's the brand's first male ambassador, and the move is yet another inspiring reminder that dreams are no longer dictated by societal gender norms. In its campaign video, which you can watch below, Ball can be heard saying, "Anybody can wear makeup, no matter who you are." Now ain't that the truth.