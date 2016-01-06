The 10 Best Vintage-Inspired Beauty Products

The year is 1961. The movie? Breakfast At Tiffany's. Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) is fast asleep as Paul — her soon-to-be lover (swoon) — knocks on her door. She trudges over to let him in, removing her sleeping mask and revealing last night's makeup still perfectly intact (movie magic, eh?) before sitting down at her vanity to prepare for the day. Golightly's dressing table — covered with glass perfume bottles and petite makeup tins — is a makeup enthusiast's dream. This, coupled with the pleasure of watching Hepburn pencil in her eyebrows, was more than enough inspiration to spark a love for vintage beauty in this writer, which would continue long after watching the film for the first time.



The problem with buying actual vintage makeup, though, is that you can't use it (lest you want to wind up with an eye infection), so we've found the next best thing: vintage-inspired cosmetics. To help you create the boudoir of your dreams, we gathered our favorite products that provide the illusion of owning makeup with history behind it — without the health hazards or hassle of sifting through copious eBay listings. Curious? Check 'em out, ahead.



