Don't get me wrong: I love liquid lipsticks, rainbow highlighters, and Kylie Jenner, but sometimes, I daydream about a simpler beauty era. A time when Instagram brows didn't exist and 100 layers videos would have elicited shock and horror. That time is the '60s and the beauty icon is Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Fashion plate. First lady. Francophile. It's no secret that Jackie is the definition of class. My appreciation for her classic, timeless aesthetic was further fueled by Natalie Portman's portrayal in Jackie — and I decided to discover, and try, all her beauty secrets. That meant giving my mind and face a break from plumped-up lips, strobed cheekbones, and an airbrushed, James Charles-esque complexion.
While most of the products Jackie relied on unfortunately don’t exist today, there are plenty of nearly identical substitutes, and Peter Lamas, her makeup artist in New York after she left the White House, shared the secrets of the coiffed, naturally made-up style icon. Click through the slides ahead for the seven keys to becoming Jackie O.