How To Get Instagram Brows That Look Good In Real Life

We're all about the bold brow — and so is everyone on Instagram. If you've been wondering how to get those sculpted, contoured arches made famous on the app — but in a version that works IRL — check out the video, above. Then, use the steps, below, to try out this striking technique for yourself.
Step 1. Brush your eyebrow hairs upward with a spoolie brush.
Step 2. Using short, quick strokes, fill in the brows with a flat, angled brush and brow powder. Intensify the color as you move toward the outer edges, creating an ombré effect.
Step 3. Brush the brows again to blend. Then, outline the edges with concealer for a crisp finish.
