If you haven't heard about rainbow highlighters , then you have some serious catching up to do. This year, a magical unicorn of a highlighter popped up on Etsy and beauty lovers went wild for it — but good luck getting your hands on it now, because there's a crazy wait-list. Luckily, brands are jumping on the trend and putting out more affordable versions. Case in point: Wet n Wild's newest launch . Unfortunately, it's sold out, too, but don't worry: Forever 21 is here to save the day with its own colorful ombré highlighter. Not only is it really pretty, it's only six dollars. Score!