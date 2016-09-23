Story from Makeup

PSA: There's Another Rainbow Highlighter— & It's $6

Samantha Sasso
If you haven't heard about rainbow highlighters, then you have some serious catching up to do. This year, a magical unicorn of a highlighter popped up on Etsy and beauty lovers went wild for it — but good luck getting your hands on it now, because there's a crazy wait-list. Luckily, brands are jumping on the trend and putting out more affordable versions. Case in point: Wet n Wild's newest launch. Unfortunately, it's sold out, too, but don't worry: Forever 21 is here to save the day with its own colorful ombré highlighter. Not only is it really pretty, it's only six dollars. Score!
Now, rainbow highlighters might not be the most practical beauty product, but they are the most fun. If you're looking to make a statement and get people talking, kaleidoscope cheekbones will do the trick. We have yet to get our hands on this newest addition to the category, but the swatches look worthy of our six dollars.

Plus, Halloween is coming up, so if you're planning on going as the OG rainbow-vomiting Snapchat filter, know that you have makeup options.
