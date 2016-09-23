Here are some swatches of the Rainbow highlighter.Right pic shows a swatch of all the colors mixed together.Simply stunning 😍😍😍.I used direct sunlight.It is even prettier in person. #beautyblogger#beautybloggers#haul#makeupwhore#beautyblog#drugstore#beautyaddict#sephorafavorites#makeupcollection#makeupaddiction#makeupjunkie#beautyblogg#beautycommunity#bblogger#bblog#beautylover#makeupaddict#makeuphaul#makeuplover#ilovemakeup#makeupmafia#makeupaddiction#lips#highlighter#forever21#rainbowhighlighter#strobing#rainbow#rainbowhighlight#beautylover#F21xMe#beautyjunkie
Here are some quick swatchesof the Forever21 rainbow highlighter.Bottom pic is with flash.It is late night over here so couldn't show you a pic with direct sunlight 😍
Plus, Halloween is coming up, so if you're planning on going as the OG rainbow-vomiting Snapchat filter, know that you have makeup options.