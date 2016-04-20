In case you live under a sad, gray rock: A rainbow highlighter from Etsy seller BitterLaceBeauty is currently sweeping the internet. It works on all skin types and creates an otherworldly glean (or, a silver-green shade when swirled), on your cheekbones or elsewhere. It's basically strobing taken to the umpteenth level.
The ROYGBIV-inspired product — appropriately named PRISM — has mesmerized everyone with its colorful, magical, and glistening abilities. And, in news that is shocking to no one, the indie creation is now sold out.
So, while you're waiting to get your hands on one of the palettes, we thought we'd introduce you to a bunch of equally squee-worthy rainbow beauty products. They may not leave you with an actual rainbow across the face, but they will fill you with plenty of happiness — not to mention pride. Click through to check them out in all of their My Little Pony glory.
