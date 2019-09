Zeroing in on a dream mascara can be a years-long quest. First, you have to figure out which type of formula — from ultra-slick to thick-and-volumizing — best suits you. Then it’s about finding said formula paired with the type of brush you're after — from ball-tipped to curved, bristle-free to corkscrew — because there is a vast array of options. Needle in a haystack, people.But the best new mascara may be one that you’ve never dreamed of using: a solid “cake” formulation that allows you to control consistency and pair it with the best brush. The concept may seem foreign to us, but cake mascaras were mainstream in the 1920s; they helped stars like Greta Garbo lock in her famous gaze. And now they've been reintroduced by Bésame Cosmetics , the vintage-inspired makeup line known for bringing back classic forms of makeup such as mixing powders . It’s a hell of a comeback: The release is already sold out at Sephora (but you can still snag it on the brand’s site ).