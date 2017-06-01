Two months after the highly-anticipated live-action film Beauty and the Beast premiered, Lorac just dropped some unexpected news: It has an epic, limited edition makeup collection inspired by the movie that's available now. (This is the same brand behind the Pirates of the Caribbean collection we've nearly hit pan on, so consider us very on board.)
Before you go scoop it up off the brand’s site, here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect: Similar to the pirate-themed palette, this new collection features a 16-shade shadow palette loaded with neutral pigments, a four-shade cheek palette, and two five-piece lip sets.
But why launch the collection so late? Well, Beauty and the Beast arrives on DVD June 6, so now you can re-watch the blockbuster over and over again while trying to replicate Belle’s looks.
Click ahead to check out the entire collection.