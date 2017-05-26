Update: We hope you bought your tickets ahead of time, because the new installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga hits theaters today, and it’s bound to be a smash hit. You still have a chance to get your hands on the limited-edition palettes and dual-ended lip colors, so if you’re deliberating the best way to pay tribute to Captain Jack Sparrow for your movie night, look no further. Get inspired by YouTube vlogger Jenn Im’s step-by-step tutorial using the eyeshadow palette below, and get ready to sail away.
Update (4/12): Ahoy, Disney fans: The time has finally come to get your hands on Lorac's highly-anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean collection — well, sort of. As of yesterday, the line is now available for pre-order exclusively on the brand's website. But we don't have to tell you how quickly these collabs sail off shelves, so we suggest you act fast.
This story was originally published on April 4, 2017.
For anyone who's followed Captain Jack Sparrow's travails to the end of the world and back and thought, Hey, this guy's smoky eye and guyliner are on point. Where can I get my hands on these beauty products?, the latest collection from Lorac is just what you need.
The beauty brand teamed with Disney for a collection celebrating Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and it's exactly what you need for a high-seas adventure (or your 9-to-5 grind).
According to Allure, the Dead Men Tell No Tales collaboration will hit stores this May, just in time for the movie's release on the 26th. The makeup release will include an epic eyeshadow palette that's emblazoned with a gilt compass design reminiscent of Jack Sparrow's own nautical navigation tool. Inside, you'll find 18 different shades, which run the gamut from wear-everyday neutral hues like browns and tans to bolder colors like an ocean blue and a sooty black that's exactly what you need to recreate Sparrow's smoldering look. It also comes with a mini eyeliner for the perfect finishing touch.
The collection also includes a cheek palette — and if you pick up both the cheek and eye palettes, you can slide the cheek palette into the eyeshadow packaging for a one-of-a-kind hidden treasure that includes six different shades for blushing, highlighting, and bronzing. Allure adds that Kaya Scodelario's character, astronomer Carina Smyth, inspired the colors, which include a shimmering Champagne shade that'll catch sunlight and starlight just so.
To round out the whole collection (and your look), there are six different lip duos available, too. While they're all super-wearable and include a creamy lipstick and a shimmering holographic topper gloss, the standout shade is definitely Ahoy Matey!, an azure blue that'll have you standing out from the crowds when you catch the flick in theaters. Pick up the whole collection for a makeup routine worthy of a siren.
