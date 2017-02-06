A Pirates Of The Caribbean Makeup Collection Is On The Horizon

We thought we reached peak excitement when the official trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales hit our TV screens during the Super Bowl. Not only is Will Turner back for the first time since At World's End, but we also get more Jack Sparrow — and that’s always a good thing. However, there's now even better news: cosmetics company Lorac just teased a major makeup collab with Disney's hit franchise.
Who is tuned in to the #superbowl today?! We are thrilled to announce #LORAC will be heading to the high seas with @disneystudios. The trailer premiere has us feeling giddy already! So excited to see the collection at @ultabeauty and other fine retailers. There is much more coming soon… #PiratesLife #DeadMenTellNoTales⠀
At first, we were surprised — Lorac isn't usually a brand to hop on movie-inspired collections. But if the company's post to Instagram is any indication, this product is going to be dope. The caption reads, “We are thrilled to announce #LORAC will be heading to the high seas with @disneystudios. The trailer premiere has us feeling giddy already! So excited to see the collection at @ultabeauty and other fine retailers. There is much more coming soon.” The packaging resembles a compass and has "Treasure In The Stars" written down the side. The caption also mentions that this is part of an entire POTC collection, so cross your fingers this box is just a piece of the pirate puzzle. Can we expect some Jack Sparrow-inspired waterproof eyeliner? We’ve reached out to the brand for more info and will update this post when we know more.
