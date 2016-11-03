We're living in the age of social media beauty and if you haven't yet mastered the basics, it's understandable to feel completely overwhelmed. Everyone is face-mapping, Kylie-lipping, and Insta-browing, and you're just trying to get your concealer to match. And look, whether you want to go makeup-free or change your entire face shape through "stiletto contouring," we support you — but we suspect most people just want to fall somewhere in the middle.
That's why we dug out some beauty books the kids these days would consider vintage — Bobbi Brown's Bobbi Brown Beauty from 1998, Kevyn Aucoin's Making Faces from 1999, and Way Bandy's Designing Your Face from 1977. We sifted through to find the tips that are crucial for things like matching your base, finding your perfect shades, and getting your makeup to last all day. Not only do they hold up in 2016, but most are actually pretty surprising techniques we haven't thought to try before. Oh, and to answer the most important question: Yes, they'll make you look really good in photos — especially Bobbi's yellow-powder trick.
Click through the slides ahead for a beauty education from the OG pros.
That's why we dug out some beauty books the kids these days would consider vintage — Bobbi Brown's Bobbi Brown Beauty from 1998, Kevyn Aucoin's Making Faces from 1999, and Way Bandy's Designing Your Face from 1977. We sifted through to find the tips that are crucial for things like matching your base, finding your perfect shades, and getting your makeup to last all day. Not only do they hold up in 2016, but most are actually pretty surprising techniques we haven't thought to try before. Oh, and to answer the most important question: Yes, they'll make you look really good in photos — especially Bobbi's yellow-powder trick.
Click through the slides ahead for a beauty education from the OG pros.