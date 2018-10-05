You might not know it from looking at him, but Mickey Mouse is about to turn 90 years old. November 18th marks the 90-year anniversary of the iconic Disney character's first appearance in the animated short film Steamboat Willie. Since his debut at the helm of that little steamboat, Mickey Mouse has gone on to appear in over 100 more cartoon shorts and has become a symbol for Disney. With all he's accomplished in the past 90 years, Disney is honoring him in 2018, and that's exactly why so many brands are releasing limited edition Mickey-themed products.
In the 90 days leading up to Mickey's 90th birthday, food and kitchen brands will be rolling out their own Mickey products and collaborations in honor of the mouse's big day. Some foods will come in specially designed packaging featuring Mickey while others will simply be shaped like the mouse. The collabs even include Mickey-themed appliances and cookware.
Take a look ahead to see all the Mickey-inspired foods and food-related products that have been released so far and find out when and where they can be purchased.
We will continue to update this story as more collaborations launch.