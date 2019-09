Instead of wasting your precious pre-holiday prep time trying on too many polyester and tulle get-ups, take a second to scroll through Zara's new arrivals . With enough imagination, you'll be able to spot a bunch of makeshift costumes among the trendy offerings. Those mini-mod dresses look like they emerged straight out of the swinging sixties and the bohemian corduroy suits could have easily been stolen off the set of Almost Famous. There's even an entire capsule collection dubbed " Army ."