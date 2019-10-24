6 Halloween Costumes Inspired By “Euphoria’’ — From “True Romance” To Maddie At Homecoming

With October 31 around the corner, it's time to brainstorm which Euphoria character we want to channel this Hallow's Eve. Should we dress up as Maddie with a mesh, beaded bodysuit, rhinestone face decals, and a diamond bandana? Is it too lazy to throw on a red zippy and call ourselves Rue for the night? No matter what we choose, you can bet we'll add some Jules-inspired eye makeup to top it all off. Get more Euphoria-worthy inspo in the slideshow ahead.