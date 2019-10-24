6 Halloween Costumes Inspired By “Euphoria’’ — From “True Romance” To Maddie At Homecoming

The moment we knew Halloween would be 100% Euphoria-themed? When Lexi (casually dressed as Bob Ross) opened her front door to Rue and Jules impersonating a modern-day Romeo and Juliet. The Halloween episode titled, "The Next Episode" went on to show Maddie posing as Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver and Cassie channeling Alabama Worley in True Romance. Suffice to say, the Euphoria crew wouldn't dare step out in the cheerleading uniforms and angel costumes we wore in high school.
With October 31 around the corner, it's time to brainstorm which Euphoria character we want to channel this Hallow's Eve. Should we dress up as Maddie with a mesh, beaded bodysuit, rhinestone face decals, and a diamond bandana? Is it too lazy to throw on a red zippy and call ourselves Rue for the night? No matter what we choose, you can bet we'll add some Jules-inspired eye makeup to top it all off. Get more Euphoria-worthy inspo in the slideshow ahead.
