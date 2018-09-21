Halloween Costumes Inspired By 2018's Best Memes

There are two types of people: people who want to be scary for Halloween, and people who want to be clever. Sure, eliciting a scream is impressive, but sometimes Halloween is just a chance to brag about your obscure and varied pop culture knowledge — and what's more obscure and varied than memes? In 2018 alone, we've had an unbelievable number of things go viral on the internet, and while some are virtually impossible to explain with words, let alone wear on your body, there are a decent amount that you can bring to life this Halloween using what you probably already have at home.
Sure, memes can also be scary. For instance, I don't want to know what would happen if someone actually ate a Tide Pod, and getting into an argument with a cast member on American Chopper would for sure send shivers down my spine. But for the most part, many of the memes this year are just stupid enough to be funny. Please don't try to think too hard about them, and instead read ahead to find the Hallo-meme for you.