Are Those Glittery Foods On Instagram Really Safe To Eat?

When a product says it's "nontoxic," that just means that the ingredients are not expected to immediately cause symptoms or be dangerous, according to the National Capital Poison Center. However, that doesn't mean that it's something you should be eating, and it can still be risky — for example, the silica gels that come in most packages are technically "nontoxic," but they're not intended to be snacked on. And because glitter is so light and abundant, you could end up accidentally inhaling the pieces, Dr. Stolbach says. "It can get into your lungs and cause some lung irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, that kind of thing," he says.