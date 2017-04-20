Your Unicorn Frappuccino Is The Bane Of This Barista's Existence

When Starbucks announced the Unicorn Frappuccino, rainbow lovers rejoiced at the mango-flavored Frapp's Instagram-worthy aesthetic. Alas, not everyone is so thrilled — especially this Starbucks barista, whose rant about the Unicorn Frappuccino is officially going viral. It's not that he shuns the colorful food trend or even thinks the Frapp tastes "meh," as some who have tasted the magical drink claim. Instead, his beef with the beverage is about having to make the damn thing over and over...and over again.
As someone who once worked at an ice cream parlor where milkshakes were perhaps the most popular menu item, I know that the struggle is so real. First, let's study the blended beverage for a moment, shall we? The Unicorn Frappuccino is a crème Frappuccino blended with pumps of mango syrup and pink powder, which would be simple enough, it wasn't for all of the layering. The sour blue drizzle, which goes in-between the layers of the Frapp, gives it those unicorn-braid feels. (It also helps change the Frapp from pink to purple upon sipping.) The drink is then topped off with vanilla whipped cream, but that's not all: In order to complete the Frapp, a sprinkle of sweet-and-sour powder topping must be added.
Basically, it's a lot. So, can you blame this barista for being less than stoked about making them on the daily?
"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life! My hands are completely sticky! I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose," the barista lamented. "It has been insane! If you love us as baristas, don't order it!"
Check out the whole rant, below:
No one is telling you not to order the Unicorn Frappuccino (okay, maybe this barista is) but if you do plan on making a massive order so that your entire squad can take Instagram pics alongside your rainbow beverage, well...maybe toss a $5 bill in your baristas tip jar. They're clearly working hard so that you can live that unicorn life.
