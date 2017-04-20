Sorry, roosters: We know 2017 was supposed to be your year and all, but it’s starting to look a lot like the Year of the Unicorn instead. The mythical creature has already infiltrated our makeup bags, our manicures, our bathtubs, and our food, and as of yesterday, it claimed its latest victim: the Starbucks Frappuccino. Roughly 24 hours since its launch, the Unicorn Frappuccino has already been described as a monstrosity that “represents everything that is wrong with America” and tastes like “sour birthday cake and shame.”
Could this finally be the green straw that breaks the camel's back? Only time (and probably more than a few cases of sugar overdose) will tell, but the negative reviews didn’t stop hairstylist Kelly Woodford of the Sapphire Hair Lounge in Canada from creating a very vibrant look directly inspired by the frothy blended drink.
The blue and pink color scheme is true to what you’ll find in the cup at Starbucks, and Woodford went ahead and popped a straw in the finished product, just to make it look a little more like the real thing. It’s cute, like all the other adorable unicorn paraphernalia, but there’s a much bigger issue at stake here: our sanity. When will the cotton candy-colored madness end? We do take comfort in knowing that this, too, shall pass, and hopefully soon we will all be able to enjoy beauty products and beverages made for adults and not inspired by fairytales once again. Just some food — or Frappuccino — for thought.
