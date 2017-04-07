Nails Inc. Just Dropped The Polishes Of Your Unicorn Dreams

The unicorn trend isn't going anywhere soon (especially if Shay Mitchell has anything to say about it). But if you think you've seen all the holographic magic the beauty world has to offer — what with all the highlighters, hair dyes, lipsticks, and more — then you'd be sorely mistaken. We've yet to stumble across the nail polish collection of our unicorn dreams...until now. Introducing: the Nails Inc. Sparkle Like a Unicorn Nail Polish Duo.
So what makes this power couple so rad? Well, it's comprised of two transformative shades that, when layered atop a solid base color, adds the most intense ethereal effect that is one-of-a-kind. Worn alone, and the iridescent hues leave your fingertips with a sheer wash of magical shimmer. Plus, if you're familiar with Nails Inc. polish, you just know the chip-free formula won't lose its luster for days and days.
Advertisement
There’s nothing subtle about the duo. One shade is a gilded pink with flecks of gold; the second includes high-shine swirls of lavender with blue undertones. And good news: The set dropped early (as in today!) on the brand's website, so you don’t have to wait to snag your perfect Coachella accessory. If you have the patience — and if so, please teach us your secrets — then you can also pick up the duo at Sephora when it launches on April 18. But we suggest you hurry — we have a feeling these are going to be the only shades you need this summer.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement