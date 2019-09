Nails Inc. Just Dropped The Polishes Of Your Unicorn Dreams

There’s nothing subtle about the duo. One shade is a gilded pink with flecks of gold; the second includes high-shine swirls of lavender with blue undertones. And good news: The set dropped early (as in today!) on the brand's website, so you don’t have to wait to snag your perfect Coachella accessory. If you have the patience — and if so, please teach us your secrets — then you can also pick up the duo at Sephora when it launches on April 18. But we suggest you hurry — we have a feeling these are going to be the only shades you need this summer.