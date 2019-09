Shay Mitchell Just Created The Unicorn Makeup Tutorial Of Your Dreams

Beauty trends are a dime a dozen, but it takes one high-impact fad to stand the test of time. And since the tail end of 2016, it's been all about the unicorn. First, we spotted a high-end, mystical eye cream that was impressive — but not necessarily for its efficacy. It looked like what we could only imagine to be unicorn snot. Ever since then, there's been no shortage of mystical products on the market. We've seen sheet masks acrylic manicures , and even entire makeup collections centered around the fictional creature. Now, Shay Mitchell is giving unicorn beauty one more reason to stick around — or at least through festival season.