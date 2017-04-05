Shay Mitchell Just Created The Unicorn Makeup Tutorial Of Your Dreams

Beauty trends are a dime a dozen, but it takes one high-impact fad to stand the test of time. And since the tail end of 2016, it's been all about the unicorn. First, we spotted a high-end, mystical eye cream that was impressive — but not necessarily for its efficacy. It looked like what we could only imagine to be unicorn snot. Ever since then, there's been no shortage of mystical products on the market. We've seen sheet masks, lip gloss, hair dye, acrylic manicures, and even entire makeup collections centered around the fictional creature. Now, Shay Mitchell is giving unicorn beauty one more reason to stick around — or at least through festival season.
The queen of covetable makeup looks, Mitchell released a makeup tutorial yesterday perfect for those making their way to Coachella. But instead of going the Cali-girl route, the actress and makeup artist Ariel Tejada demonstrated how to create the ultimate unicorn look. And it’s easily the coolest iteration of the trend we’ve seen — not to mention way easier than glitter tears.
Think: eyeshadow of the pink, purple, and blue iteration, plus lots of sparkle to boot. The video also showcases Tejada’s mastery of makeup, with a bubblegum smoky eye that would surely make retro Barbie jealous. (Only, you know, in a we'd-totally-copy-that kind of way.) Check out the video above for the whole tutorial, then let us know what you think of the look in the comments below.
