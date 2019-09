It still has the doe-foot applicator of the original liquid lipstick, only this time it's packed with latex-like shine and high pigment color. The entire range will include 16 shades — six of them you can see, above, from brand founder Jerrod Blandino's Instagram — that spans from subtle to bold. Even better, included in the collection is one color we’re already familiar with. Does Unicorn Tears ring a bell? The holographic, duo-chrome shade is already available, and widely popular, in the La Crème lipstick collection, and now it's getting an upgrade. The unique shade leaves behind an iridescent finish on your lips that’s sure to catch everyone’s attention on its own, but layer the new Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick on top and you’ve got the most enticing look in the room.