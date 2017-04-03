Let’s get real: Too Faced's Melted Matte is one of the best liquid lipsticks of all time. (We even awarded the red shade, Lady Balls, a Beauty Innovator Award — it's that good.) The formula goes on like butter, but dries to an even, opaque pigment that lasts through round after round of cocktails. It's about near-perfect, but it's likely true that not even the biggest lipstick diehard wants a matte texture year-round. And while Too Faced offers a few shiny options — like the classic Lip Injection plumping gloss, or its tinted conditioning oil from the Sweet Peach collection — none are true-blue lip glosses. But all of that is changing, because Too Faced just announced its Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick.
It still has the doe-foot applicator of the original liquid lipstick, only this time it's packed with latex-like shine and high pigment color. The entire range will include 16 shades — six of them you can see, above, from brand founder Jerrod Blandino's Instagram — that spans from subtle to bold. Even better, included in the collection is one color we’re already familiar with. Does Unicorn Tears ring a bell? The holographic, duo-chrome shade is already available, and widely popular, in the La Crème lipstick collection, and now it's getting an upgrade. The unique shade leaves behind an iridescent finish on your lips that’s sure to catch everyone’s attention on its own, but layer the new Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick on top and you’ve got the most enticing look in the room.
The entire line drops in June, and we think it's safe to say Too Faced just turned up the heat. Check out the shades, ahead.