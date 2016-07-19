The secret to a surefire sell-out product these days? Slap the words "lip injections" on the packaging. Voilà — instant waitlist! Not that Too Faced needs any guidance in the marketing department: The beauty brand got into the lip-plumping game over a decade ago with Lip Injection, which quickly became a cult classic.
Now, the newest launch — Lip Injection Glossy — is set to follow in its footsteps. What's different this time around? Color! The Glossy line includes six shades ranging from baby-pink to Rihanna-purple, but the tingly feeling and pout-plumping effect remains the same.
This past Easter, Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino teased the launch on his Instagram, writing that the new hues will be available in fall '16. We expected to wait at least another month or two, but it looks like we got lucky. Now who can we talk to about getting that perfect fall weather ahead of schedule?
