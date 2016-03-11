Too Faced Is Launching New Melted Matte Lipsticks — In EVERY Color

Matte and liquid lipstick fans (and everyone whose name is Kylie Jenner), rejoice. Too Faced, the brand behind Melted Matte Liquified lipsticks, is about to bulk up its high-shine, pigment-rich line with the addition of 18 smacking colors. Even more major — the shades come with a precise new applicator and in super-sleek packaging.
Launching at Sephora in April, the formulas go on like gloss before setting into long-lasting color. Avocado oil and vitamin E provide a surge of moisture that rivals that of a balm, while nifty little things called "hyaluronic spheres" invisibly fill in wrinkles for an ultra-smooth finish.
Each tube will be sold for $21, and the shades span an impressive spectrum, from rosy nude to near-black (that would be Evil Twin). There's also a perfect fiery red (Lady Balls) for when you're feeling feisty. Click through to see all the hues (and read those colorful names).
