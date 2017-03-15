It's official: Unicorns are taking over the beauty industry. No matter how many other mystic creatures (looking at you, mermaids) try to take over the magical trend, it’s the fictional horse that reigns supreme. It all started with a few charming makeup brushes, and then quickly escalated to holographic nail polish, iridescent eye cream, glitter tears, and even 3-D manicures. But if you’re looking for a slightly more subtle — yet equally mystifying — way to get in on the action, look to your bath.
We thought we’d seen everything the market has to offer when it comes to bath and shower essentials. Then just a few days ago, we stumbled across soaps that look like slices of cheesecake — and we quickly realized there's a lot more to learn. Now, there is a unicorn-themed soap to prove us right. Earth’s Raw Beauty has created Believe In Magic, a soap that looks like every single unicorn we’ve seen on a Lisa Frank poster — and it’s worth all our money. The rainbow soap only costs $6, so buying in bulk is easy. Even better than the pretty swirls of sparkly color? The skin-softening ingredients, like the goat milk, shea butter, coconut oil, and olive oil. Its scent — an intoxicating blend of berries, apples, peaches, and kumquat — makes it even more enchanting.
As of right now, the Believe In Magic bar is only available for pre-order starting tomorrow, March 16. If you haven't caught on yet, this unicorn craze isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so we'd recommend stocking up on the stuff.
