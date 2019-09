We thought we’d seen everything the market has to offer when it comes to bath and shower essentials. Then just a few days ago, we stumbled across soaps that look like slices of cheesecake — and we quickly realized there's a lot more to learn. Now, there is a unicorn-themed soap to prove us right. Earth’s Raw Beauty has created Believe In Magic , a soap that looks like every single unicorn we’ve seen on a Lisa Frank poster — and it’s worth all our money. The rainbow soap only costs $6, so buying in bulk is easy. Even better than the pretty swirls of sparkly color? The skin-softening ingredients, like the goat milk, shea butter, coconut oil, and olive oil. Its scent — an intoxicating blend of berries, apples, peaches, and kumquat — makes it even more enchanting.