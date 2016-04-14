First and foremost, you have to pick a theme. Maybe it’s summer and you’re going for nostalgia. In my case, Valentine's Day was coming up. Every Frappuccino flavor has its own underlying subject matter, even if it’s not as obvious as a holiday. So, before anyone ever sets foot in the kitchen, there has to be a bigger idea behind the next beverage. Then, you create a wordle.



If you’re not sure what a wordle is, that’s because you probably haven’t seen one since elementary school. It's simply a visual representation of a bunch of words that describe a common theme, and they are essential in the Frappuccino-making process. The team often comes up with several wordles per theme and then picks out flavor profiles that relate to each, so the consumer will experience specific feelings and memories with each taste. Antonio and Delacruz asked me to describe my idea of a romantic evening and also what I do to relax when I'm taking a break from a long day at the office — the point being to combine the those feelings into one perfect Frapp.



The Global Beverage Innovation Team also uses mood boards. They’ll pull images to go along with the wordle for inspiration. My Valentine's Day board included chocolates and flowers, while a summertime board might feature farmers' markets, s'mores, campfires, and so forth. The images and words that resonate the most within those brainstorm conversations end up informing the specific tastes and flavor profiles recipe testers will focus on.