Story from Food & Drinks

The People Who Brought You Rainbow Bagels Are Introducing The Glitter Galaxy Bagel

Britni de la Cretaz
Photographed by Rockie Nolan.
The rainbow food trend just keeps on going, first with unicorn drinks and this time morphing into a galaxy-themed bagel, complete with edible glitter. Yes, you read that right: edible glitter that looks like stars sprinkled all over a gorgeous swirl of galaxy-colored goodness.
The treat comes courtesy of The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, who went viral last year for their rainbow bagels. Looking more like donuts than bagels, they are labor intensive to make (but totally worth it). In fact, after the rainbow bagels went viral last year, the shop couldn't keep up with demand and had to close for a few days, refusing to distill down or change their process to accommodate the crowds. "A tremendous amount of discipline is required to make the world's most beautiful bagel," Scot Rossillo, the creator of the bagels, told Insider last year.
Advertisement
So what, exactly, is a galaxy bagel? The Bagel Store is featured in another Insider video to show the world how these beauties are made. Rossillo said he wanted to take his bagels to the next level, as if that was even possible. What's he's able to do with bagels is incredible, and he is no doubt an artist and creative genius.
If that wasn't amazing enough, you can even get Moon Rock Cream Cheese to eat with your galaxy bagel, giving it a crunch.
Because rainbow bagels with Funfetti cream cheese weren't enough, OBVIOUSLY, galaxy bagels just had to happen. Regular bagels can't compete with this beauty. Luckily, you don't have to be in Brooklyn to try them. They ship nationwide.
Here's hoping The Bagel Store is better prepared to handle the giant crowds this time around, so no one has to go without the bagel that's out of this world (sorry, I had to).
Read These Stories Next:
15 Trendy Food Words That We STILL Can't Pronounce
Watching Grannies Try Fireball Will Be The Best Part Of Your Day
18 Times Celebrities' Food Habits Totally Surprised Us
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series