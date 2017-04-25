You Can Now Drink Your Prosecco With Rose Gold Glitter

Bubbly Champagne or prosecco are generally the go-to drinks of choice when people are set on celebrating (or romancing) but thanks to a brand-new product, that glass of bubbly can get even more festive.
Delish reports that Lakeland, a U.K.-based kitchenware store (think of it as a British Sur la Table), is offering up edible glitter designed for prosecco. Add a dash to the bubbly beverage and it'll impart a pretty rose-gold hue.
If that sounds like some sort of culinary alchemy, you're not too far off. While it's marketed specifically at prosecco, there's nothing stopping revelers from adding to anything with fizz. Prosecco and Champagne are natural choices, but why not add some glam to your seltzer? Whatever it gets added to, the Raspberry Shimmer Popaball adds a subtle raspberry flavor and a unique shimmering effect.
As a bonus, this particular formula also contains hearts made of edible gold leaf, so you can watch the edible confetti bounce around those bubbles after you add a hearty sprinkle. The company explains that the drink's bubbles will keep the golden swirls moving, making for a very mesmerizing sip.
While Lakeland doesn't offer shipping to the United States, devotees of effervescent drinks can order the glittery powder from Popaball directly — which offers a slew of other drink add-ins, too. While shipping costs are pretty steep at around $20, it's almost guaranteed that nobody else will have this particular party trick at their get-together. We'll raise a glass to that, but here's hoping that this culinary celebration makes its way stateside as soon as possible. It's almost sparkling rosé season, after all.
You can check out the powder in action in the video, below.
