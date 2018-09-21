Think of a costume, any costume, and I bet you someone out there is thinking of how to make a "sexy" version of it. We have the Sexy Donald Trump, the Sexy Corn On The Cob (why?), and even the Sexy Fortune Cookie. But all those ridiculous, and ridiculously skimpy, costumes pale in comparison to the facepalm-inducing Sexy Handmaid's Tale costume Yandy just pulled off its company website.
Marketing it as a "Brave Red Maiden" costume, Entertainment Weekly reports the costume website dared women to "be bold and speak your mind" whilst clad in a red mini dress, matching hooded red cloak, and a bonnet. OfYandy polished off the look with six inch stiletto heels, perfect for running away from Aunt Lydia or your Commander. You know we're really living in a dystopian future because as this costume is pulled, some other copycat website is no doubt thinking of capitalizing on all the free publicity from this faux pas with their own version of this lewk.
Advertisement
Unsurprisingly, the costume was criticized on Twitter. "This Halloween costume is to Handmaids Tale what my 12th grade essay on Beowulf was to Beowulf," writer Annika Rothstein wrote.
This Halloween costume is to Handmaids Tale what my 12th grade essay on Beowulf was to Beowulf pic.twitter.com/vlCQcZkwXE— Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) September 20, 2018
"I’m dressing up as existential despair this Halloween," quipped writer Jessica Valenti.
I’m dressing up as existential despair this Halloween pic.twitter.com/fMyuNuuU1g— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 21, 2018
Responding to the outrage, Yandy has posted the following statement on its website: "Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our 'Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume' is being seen as a symbol of women's oppression, rather than an expression of women's empowerment. This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image. Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we've received, we are removing the costume from our site."
Refinery29 has reached out to Yandy for additional comment.
Advertisement