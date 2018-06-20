Watching June tearfully hug her daughter, I wondered what kind of world would allow this to happen. Or, watching the stoic guard tell her to hurry up, what kind of world would enforce it? The answer is right in front of us: a world like ours. In April, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which resulted in the immediate separation of all families caught crossing. Since the policy has taken hold, adults have been sent to federal courts and detention centers. Minors — including babies — have been sent first to, and later to child immigrant shelters and tent camps. In, more than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents. On Wednesday,poised to address children being separated from parents, though we have yet to learn the specifics.