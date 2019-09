The scene is awful for a myriad of terrible, obvious reasons. But one of the worst ones that is fairly subtle. Throughout much of the assault, June believes Serena can help her. As everyone knows, Fred is a proud serial abuser. One cannot reason with a monster who views their darkness as a strength. Yet, June assumes Serena, a fellow woman, will save her. After all, it was Serena who allowed June to throw her editing cap back on when they were running the world in Fred’s absence. It was Serena who allowed a “Martha” to act as a doctor once more. It was Serena who helped Janine (Madeline Brewer) see her supposedly dying baby one last time. With that kind of evidence at hand, it’s no surprise June believes Serena would save her, too.