Here’s where this episode became fascinating. After observing the freedoms of the modern world, Serena is given a choice. She meets a charming man at a bar who happens to know a lot about her. As it turns out, he’s a representative of the real American government, now based out of Hawaii. He works to smuggle people out of Gilead. Serena can be on a plane to Hawaii in an hour. To my surprise, Serena didn’t shut him down. You can see her chewing on the possibility, entertaining the possibility despite herself. “So far all you’ve offered me is treason and coconuts,” Serena drawls. He does have something to offer: In Hawaii, she might be able to have a child herself. While Gilead has been blaming women for infertility (a common historical blame), American scientists discovered that the recent infertility decline actually affects men. They’ve been working on cures. Science, you see, is more reliable than Gilead’s rigid rules.