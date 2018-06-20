When Podeswa finally does zoom into June’s face, leaving the full-scale horror of the scene for a few moments, the move isn’t a respite. Instead, it’s an increase in cognitive pain. As the sound drops save for breathing and June’s voiceover, we see her sobbing face go slack and hear her describe “detaching” from herself. All the while, June continues bobbing back and forth on the bed, reminding you Fred is still assaulting her, even if you can’t see him. Then, all of a sudden, the sound is back and, in one last indignity, we have to watch, and listen to, Fred finishing in full stereo.