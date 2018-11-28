Back in September, Starbucks kicked off its 90-day countdown to Christmas by introducing part of its 2018 holiday cup collection. Now that we're down to less than a month away, the coffee chain has added even more new merchandise to its holiday collection from Ban.do.
Joining the 12 Starbucks cups that have already been introduced to the holiday collection are three cups created exclusively for the coffee chain by Ban.do. Much like the collaboration the two brands created this fall, these new cups feature designs ideal for the season. The new jumbo cold cup is decked out in bright red plaid and gold foil accents and the new mug and double-walled traveler are wrapped in mini plaid with flowers, which is ban.do's modern take on a retro holiday pattern.
With the countdown continuously ticking away, it's about time to starting planning what you'll be getting for everyone on your list this holiday season. Take a look ahead to see the cheery, dazzling, and high tech drinkware Starbucks is selling this year and begin ticking off the names of different coffee lovers on your gift list.