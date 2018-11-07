Aldi's Wine & Cheese Advent Calendars Are Available Today

Update: The countdown to the countdown is over. Today, Aldi will begin selling Wine Advent Calendars at its U.S. locations for the first time. The boozy 24-day calendar will be available alongside Aldi's Cheese Advent Calendar, which is also being sold in U.S. stores for the first time this year. Find the Wine Advent Calendars for $69.99 and the Cheese Advent Calendars for $12.99 today. The two calendars pair nicely together to make for one delicious December.
This story was originally published on August 18, 2018.
Aldi recently announced that this holiday season, it will be carrying Wine Advent Calendars. We know what you're thinking: It's only August, so why in the world are we already talking about December holidays? We totally feel you, but this Advent calendar is actually a pretty big deal. Last year, the internet couldn't contain its excitement when news of Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar broke, but there was one major downside. It was only available at Aldi locations in the United Kingdom. So, naturally, wine-lovers currently freaking out over the fact that this year, Aldi's U.S. locations will be carrying the Wine Advent Calendar for the very first time.
The much-anticipated U.S. debut of Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar will bring with it a miniature bottle of wine for every day of December leading up to Christmas. An Aldi representative recently told Refinery29 via email that the Advent calendar features 24 bottles of different wines including reds, whites, rosés, and bubblies. More specifically it will feature Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc from regions around the worlds.
The 24 bottles are packed into a festively decorated box with little flaps just like the Advent you may remember from childhood. The boozy surprises inside, however, make it an adult departure from the more classic calendars. Aldi's Wine Advent Calendars will cost $69.99 each, which comes out to around $2.92 per mini bottle.
In addition to the Wine Advent Calendar, Aldi's U.S. stores will also be carrying a Cheese Advent Calendar this holiday season. The Aldi rep explained that this wreath-adorned Advent calendar will hold 24 miniature-sized imported cheeses, in several varieties including cheddar, Gouda, and Edam. Aldi's Cheese Advent Calendars will be sold for $12.99 each, and that's about 54 cents per serving of cheese.
Since it is only August, wine and cheese lovers will have to wait sometime to get their hands on Aldi's new gastronomy-centric offerings. Both will officially become available on Wednesday, November 7. Aldi says the calendars will only be in stores for a limited time, and given that this will be the first holiday season for eager U.S. customers to get their hands on these much-buzzed about items, we're guessing they're going to sell out quick. With that in mind, you might want to go ahead and mark your regular calendars with their release date so you don't miss your chance to have a mini wine and cheese tasting every night during December.
