This story was originally published on September 20, 2017.
This year, for the first time, Aldi is releasing a new kind of Advent calendar that’s just for adults. With it, on every night of Advent, we’ll be gifted a miniature bottle of wine.
Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar is a beautifully decorated box, which, like the Advent calendars from childhood, contains 24 prizes. Food & Wine reports, the 200-milliliter bottles will be a mix of red, white, rosé, and bubbly wines, which should help pull us out of that all red, all the time rut we seem to fall into every winter. Based on the Wine Advent Calendar box's branding, the wine inside will most likely be made by JP Chenet and Calvet, although we also hope Aldi throws in its award-winning rosé.
For many of us growing up, the season of Advent was something we looked forward to all year because on each evening leading up to Christmas, we would receive a small piece of chocolate, and it was always a thrill. Now that we’re well past the age of 10, however, it takes a lot more than the idea of a tiny, waxy piece of milk chocolate to get us excited. That's what makes Aldi's seasonal offering so tempting: the nostalgia of childhood mixed with the boozy goodness that only adults can enjoy.
If you’re already dreaming of a December filled with wine every night, not so fast. Unfortunately, this year, the Wine Advent Calendar will only be available at Aldi locations in the United Kingdom. However, if you’re planning to be across the pond for the holiday season or if you have a pal over there who can swipe you one of these adult Advent calendars, you should know it will be on sale starting November 1, and each will cost around $67. If you're lucky enough to get your hands on one, may we also suggest placing an order for the Cheese Advent Calendar to round out the whole adult Advent experience?
