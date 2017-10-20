The Cheese Advent Calendar That Went Viral Last Year Will Soon Be In Stores

Update: Last year, Annem Hobson, the woman behind the So Wrong It's Nom blog, launched a campaign to help make her dreams of a Cheese Advent Calendar become a reality. After creating a single prototype and sharing it on her blog, she says she received over 11,000 responses from people who wanted one of their own to help count down to Christmas. She worked hard all year and partnered with Norseland, Ilchester, the owner of Applewood, Mexicana, and Jarlsberg, and now, the Cheese Advent Calendar will soon be available to the public.
In a recent post to her blog's shop, Hobson wrote that the Cheese Advent Calendar will start showing up in stores on November 9, 2017. Unfortunately, for now, the unconventional calendar can only be purchased at ASDA store locations in the United Kingdom, so we American cheese lovers will still have to wait. However, the blogger noted, if the calendar takes off in the U.K., there's a very good chance it could eventually make its way across the pond to stores in the U.S. She also wrote, "If you would like the world’s first Cheese Advent Calendar to be in your country, send me your feedback so I can show it to retailers!"
This story was originally published on November 28, 2016.
Growing up, I spent every December seething with jealousy over my best friend's epic Advent calendar. In her living room, there was a big wooden box with 24 little doors, and every morning she would open one to find a tiny toy or gift. In my house, all we had were those paper Advent calendars, which were fun, but I didn't get a new treat for 24 days straight. Now that I'm an adult, I can have any Advent calendar I want, and I finally found the perfect one.
Last year, Annem Hobson, the woman behind the food blog So Wrong It's Nom, created a CHEESE advent calendar. With her calendar, each door reveals a new delicious slice of cheese, which totally puts my childhood BFF's toys to shame.
Hobson devoted an entire blog post to chronicling how she put the calendar together, and it looks like quite a process. You can check out her cheesy journey here. But, the most pressing question you're surely asking right now is, "How do I get my hands on a cheese Advent calendar?" Unfortunately, they aren't available for purchase yet. The blogger does lay out some easy-to-follow instructions for how to make your own, but she isn't producing them for the public to buy just yet. Disappointing, I know, but you might get your Christmas wish next year. You can sign up to show support for Hobson's venture and receive updates about the calendars on cheeseadventcalendar.com. Until then, I'll be praying to the baby Cheesus that my Advent calendar dreams come true.
