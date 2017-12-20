Aldi is at it again, stealing the bargain-shopping show. And this time, with vino (a.k.a. the sweet nectar of life). So if you don't happen to be one of the current "Dry-January" participants, we've got just the roundup you might be looking for: 22 affordable AND award-winning wines for winter sipping.
This eclectic array of whites and reds has been vetted by the Beverage Testing Institute and all amazingly clock in at under $10 — lending us some much needed budget flexibility for expanding "Wine Wednesdays" to other weekday evenings. So scroll through, stock up, and kick back with an extra-full glass. This is what success tastes like.
Impress your holiday party guests with a bottle of Aldi's sparkling Blanc de Blancs — bursting with juicy notes of green apples, pears, and pineapples.
Chiaré Blanc de Blancs, $9.99, available at Aldi.
A bottle of Cab Sauv with fruity notes of blackberry, plum, toasty oak, and vanilla for an under $3 steal? Thanks, Aldi.
Winking Owl Cabernet Sauvignon, $2.69, available at Aldi.
This blend packs a black cherry, vanilla, raspberry, oak, and plum punch.
Artifakt Red Blend, $7.99, available at Aldi.
Feeling adventurous this evening? Try a glass of Aldi's seasonal raspberry vino.
Wine Specialty Petit Raspberry, $6.99, available at Aldi.
While not a true wine, Aldi's limited edition pumpkin spice liqueur has seasonal sip goals written all over it.
O'Donnells Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, $8.99, available at Aldi.
This crisp bottle of sparkling wine has pops of apple and pear with just a sweet hit of honey.
Burlwood Cellars Extra Dry Sparkling, $4.89, available at Aldi.
As we gear up for summer's end, it's time to get into the red wine swing of things — this under $4 bottle is packed with spicy blackberry, cherry, and oak notes for prime autumnal sipping.
Burlwood Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, $3.54, available at Aldi.
This California zin is light, crisp, and fruit forward with sweet hints of strawberries.
Bridge Road Vineyards White Zinfandel, $6.99, available at Aldi.
Lambrusco doesn't come cheap — but this under $7 steal from Aldi is coming in hot with juicy notes of strawberries and cherries.
Ruzzare Lambrusco, $6.99, available at Aldi.
This Spanish sauvignon blanc (popping in right under five bucks) is chocked full of fruity melon flavor and crisp citrus, green apple, and grassy notes — ideal for sipping chilled with fresh seafood or salads during the sweltering summer season.
Flirty Bird Sauvignon Blanc, $4.49, available at Aldi.
This Australian chardonnay boasts a ripe tropical fruit flavor with a smooth and crisp finish.
Kooliburra Chardonnay, $4.62, available at Aldi.
This sweetly-branded bottle of white zinfandel boasts not only an affordable price point, but also light and fruity notes of watermelon, cranberries, strawberries, AND cherries.
Winking Owl White Zinfandel, $2.89, available at Aldi.
This $8 bottle of Aldi rosé boasts ripe fruit-forward notes of strawberries on top of a subtle hint of spice — it's even been awarded a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge.
Côtes de Provence Rosé, $8, available at Aldi.
You can't beat a bottle of Aldi's summer water for just under $5; crisp and berry-filled, this rosé pairs best with a fresh salad.
South Point Estate Rosé, $4.99, available at Aldi.
Pair Stormchaser's Silver Medalist red blend with meat, cheese, pasta, or pork — the bold flavor notes of berry and spice give a crisp yet smooth finish.
Stormchaser Red Blend, $7.99, available at Aldi.
A Silver Medalist and a "Best Buy," this Cab Sauv has bursting hints of raspberries, blackberries, and plums mixed with a twinge of spice and tobacco — sip it with your summer steaks.
30 Miles Cabernet Sauvignon, $13.99, available at Aldi.
Whip up a seafood feast this weekend and serve a couple of iced bottles of Aldi's crisp and fruity Costal Cove sauvignon.
Costal Cove Sauvignon Blanc, $6.99, available at Aldi.
This red blend buzzes with hints of blackberry, cherry, and a touch of spicy mocha finish.
Dancing Flame Red Blend 2016, $6.99, available at Aldi.
This Californian Pinot is the perfect spring steal — boasting strong citrus and stone fruit notes with a light touch of honeysuckle sweetness.
Winking Owl Pinot Grigio, $2.89, available at Aldi.
This all too affordable rustic red pairs perfectly with pasta dishes.
San Zenone Toscana Rosso, $5.99, available at Aldi.
Voted 2017 "Product of the Year" for wine by TNS, this pinot noir has lush notes of strawberries and raspberries — perfect for pairing with any cheesy pasta dish.
Broken Clouds Pinot Noir, available at Aldi.
A $5 Chianti?! It exists — and the full balance of earthy to fruity tones makes for an ideally dry yet fresh finish.
Benedetto Chianti, $5, available at Aldi.
Throw a seafood soirees with this silver medalist sauvignon blanc — balanced and crisp with a fruit forward finish.
Kelly's Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, $9.99, available at Aldi.
Slide towards spring with this seasonal Italian Bianco from San Zenone — the fresh hints of melon, citrus, and pear will perfectly compliment the crisp salads to come.
San Zenone Bianco, $5.99, available at Aldi.
This full-bodied Chardonnay has hints of tropical fruit and comes highly recommended from the World Wine Championships — sip chilled with your favorite fish dish.
William Wright Chardonnay, $6.99, available at Aldi.
This Malbec is a smooth silver medalist from Mendoza — perfect for a rich steak or pasta dinner with spicy hints of black cherries and plums.
Los Andicos Malbec, $6.99, available at Aldi.
A Silver Medalist at the 2016 World Value Wine Challenge, Sayanca's Malbec is bursting with red fruit flavors and a touch of vanilla spice.
Sayanca Malbec, $4.99, available at Aldi.
All fruit and no oak, this fresh Riesling won the 2016 World Value Wine Challenge Silver Medal. Serve it with chicken or fish for a crisp finish.
Landshut Riesling, $4.99, available at Aldi.
Sunshine Bay's Sauvignon Blanc comes highly recommended from the World Wine Championships with a score of 87 points AND a Silver Medal. Serve this bottle chilled with your next charcuterie spread.
Sunshine Bay Sauvignon Blanc, $6.99, available at Aldi.
Another "Top 10 White Wine $10 and Under", Tangled Vines offers pear, apple, and toasted vanilla notes with this Chardonnay. Recommended dish? Fettuccine Alfredo.
Tangled Vines Chardonnay, $6.99, available at Aldi.
Yet another World Wine Champion, Crystal Creek Cellars' Chardonnay gives off a crisp and fruity finish — best served with Ina Garten's perfect roast chicken.
Crystal Creek Cellars Chardonnay, $7.99, available at Aldi.
Outlander's 2013 vintage Meritage has been voted a "Best Buy" by Wine Enthusiast. Delicate, fruity, and spicy, this red pairs perfectly with the trifecta of pasta, meat, and cheese.
Outlander Meritage, $8.99, available at Aldi.
Highly recommended at 89 points, this Silver Medalist Pinot Grigio has delicate floral notes with light-to-medium body. Chill and pour out with a pan of seafood paella.
Essenza di Vita Pinot Grigio, $7.99, available at Aldi.
