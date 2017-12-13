Attention shoppers, some exciting end-of-the-year news has just come out. PureWow reports that popular grocery chain, Aldi will open 12 new U.S. locations before 2017 comes to a close, and we've never been more ready to shop.
Though Aldi has been in the United States since the 70s, the locations are limited. That means that not everyone has access to Aldi's signature low prices and impressive selection of wines that are both cheap and award-winning. However, the chain is helping 2017 end with a bang by opening new Aldi locations in several areas of the country.
According to Aldi's website, here's when the new locations will open and where:
Advertisement
Thursday, December 14
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Glendora, CA
Fort Pierce, FL
Elkridge (Columbia), MD
Omaha, NE
Virginia Beach, VA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Glendora, CA
Fort Pierce, FL
Elkridge (Columbia), MD
Omaha, NE
Virginia Beach, VA
Friday, December 15
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Wednesday, December 20
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Thursday, December 21
Lake Worth, FL
Cazenovia, NY
Fayetteville, NC
Lake Worth, FL
Cazenovia, NY
Fayetteville, NC
These 12 new Aldi stores are joining the nearly 2,ooo locations that already operate in the United States. The additions are also part of a bigger expansion plan the company has for the next five years. In June, Aldi announced it was aiming to have a total of 2,500 U.S. locations open by 2022. If they accomplish this, Aldi will be the third largest grocery chain in America, serving 100 million customers a month. Aldi also plans to remodel 1,300 existing store by 2020. It seems to have started on that with the re-opening of a store in Apopka, FL; Aurora, IL; and Bridgeview, IL on December 14.
Compared to that lofty end-goal of 2,500 locations, the 12 new Aldis and three newly remodeled stores opening in the next few weeks may not sound like much. However, it's clearly a good start and for folks who live and shop in any of those areas listed above.
Related Video:
Advertisement