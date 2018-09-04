Now that Starbucks' complete fall menu, including the PSL, is back at stores nationwide, it's time for those of us who don't do iced coffee all year long to begin thinking about switching back to seasonally-appropriate beverages. If you like your beverage's exterior to match the season, it might also mean putting away reusable cups clad with sunglasses, summer fruits, rainbows, and tropical florals to make way for a new Starbucks collab.
The new Ban.do collection features five Starbucks cups with fall-inspired patterns. Among the options are two double walled travel mugs and a ceramic mug. Plus, for those who are sticking with cold brew for a while but still want to get into the spirit of autumn, there are also two 24-ounce cold cups. Instead of summery imagery, the new drinkware is printed with rain boots, sweaters, and PSLs. Two of the cups come in Ban.do's brand new flowery fall print called Midnight Floral, which will be available exclusively at Starbucks locations at Target.
Starbucks and Ban.do have collaborated on collections before, however, this is the first time the full collection will be available throughout the United States. In the past, the drinkware collections have been released exclusively in the Asian Pacific, accompanied by sweepstakes giving only a few lucky U.S. fans the opportunity to drink from the cutesy merch.
Ban.do's new autumn-themed Starbucks cups will be available at Starbucks locations inside select grocery stores, airports, hotels, and other retailers including Target beginning tomorrow. Like with the brands' past launches, there will also be a giveaway with one grand prize winner receiving the entire collection plus a $1,000 gift card to Target.
With the five new cups, which can be viewed ahead, we're excited to jump feet first into fall, regardless of what kind of coffee we're drinking.