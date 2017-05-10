When the weather starts to warm up, it brings along plenty of other welcome changes. We swap out that warmest pair of tights for our favorite sundress, and we trade our hot latte for a cold brew or a Frappuccino. So, if we’re changing out our morning drink, why not change the cup we sip it from? We think that even our drinkware should match the season, and Ban.do, a Los Angeles lifestyle brand, agrees. That’s why it partnered with Starbucks to release a new collection of cups and accessories that reflect the good times of summer.
The collection features four cups,, and each design is reminiscent of that specific sweet feeling we associate with summertime. The line includes plastic cups with green reusable straws meant for cold drinks, but there are also ceramic travel mugs, so even if you drink hot coffee all year around, you can still sport the summer vibes loud and proud. The Ban.do Starbucks collab also includes a tote and coasters.
Unfortunately, the collection is only available for purchase at select Starbucks locations in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. According to Ban.do’s founder and chief creative officer, Jen Gotch, “All the designs were based off of the idea that we’d bring a little slice of L.A. sunshine and fun to the other side of the world. We wanted to give our international fans — both old and new — something really special that they couldn’t get anywhere else.” The line officially launches on May 16.
If you’re not going to be in Asia or Australia anytime soon, there is still a way to get your hands on the products. In celebration of the launch, Ban.do will host a giveaway for loyal fans here in America. You can enter the giveaway at bando.com starting May 16. If the cups are anywhere as popular as Starbucks' last collaboration, we're guessing items might also pop up for sale online on eBay.
