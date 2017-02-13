We're still in the first few weeks of February, which means it's pretty cold most places. If you're tired of the wind and the snow and the short, dark days, Starbucks is releasing a new line of drinkware that's definitely going to make you feel like spring has sprung, and it's all thanks to a collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer. The iconic resort-wear brand is known for its bright colors and bold patterns, and it just stamped never-before-seen designs on some limited-edition water bottles. These aren't just any old water bottles, though, they're S'well water bottles, which are specially designed to keep your beverages at an ideal temperature for hours. S'well's founder and CEO Sarah Kauss said in a recent press release, "Collaborating with highly coveted brands is part of what makes S’well a unique company. Wrapping Lilly Pulitzer prints on our bottles instantly transported us to summer days and had us itching to head to the beach with a bottle full of Starbucks Cold Brew. S’well is thrilled to have created the perfect accessory for warm, sunny days or for daydreaming about them in the middle of winter." So basically three much-beloved brands, Lilly Pulitzer, S'well, and Starbucks, have come together for our dream wintertime project that we'll definitely enjoy well into summer. Each of the four new 17-ounce Lilly Pulitzer S'well bottles will be available at Starbucks for $39.99, starting February 15.